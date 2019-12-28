Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry are spending their holidays in the Pacific Northwest this year.

The royal pair opted to stay at a secluded location with son Archie just four hours from Seattle on Canada's Vancouver Island.

Tweets from royal fanatics started flooding the internet showing the couple's "suspected location." A royal watcher posted a picture of the Deep Cove Chalet where the trio may be staying, though the owners of the Deep Cove Resort said they declined to host the royals due to security concerns.

According to the CBC, Buckingham Palace hasn't released any details as to where the Prince and his family are lodging, but several newspapers sources report the pair has been seen visiting Horth Hill Regional Park. Prince Harry has been spotted hiking in the area.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tweeted out an official message of welcome when the news was released.

It seems the prince and his family have been welcomed by the community, most of whom are committed to respecting their privacy as they spend quality time on an island named for Harry's great-great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

