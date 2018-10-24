The dirtiest player in the game is so excited about coming to San Antonio for Alamo City Comic Con that he’s cutting promos about it on social media.

On Wednesday, The Nature Boy Ric Flair posted videos to Facebook and Twitter talking about his upcoming appearance at this year’s convention on Friday and Saturday.

He’ll be signing autographs and taking pictures for fans during the convention.

In the video, he puts over the city, San Antonio Spurs, and even gives a shout out to the Texas Longhorns and the Undertaker, who is a fan of the team. Check it out:

Flair was most recently seen on WWE programming during Smackdown 1000, where he reunited with the other members of Evolution, Batista, Triple H, and Randy Orton.

