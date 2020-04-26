"Price Is Right" announcer George Gray is "recovering well" after suffering three massive heart attacks last week, his representative told Variety.

The 53-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Monday after paramedics confirmed he had a heart attack at his home in Tuscon, Arizona. His wife, Brittney, told USA TODAY that he thought he had indigestion but the pain in his chest progressed and his arms started to get weak.

Gray was taken to the hospital and while there he had two more heart attacks. According to reports, doctors had trouble with stents used to help his blood flow.

Luckily, Gray was able to recover from all three heart attacks and he is in good spirits after the scare of his life, Phil Viardo told Variety.

"He is currently resting and focusing on recovery,” Viardo said.

Gray believes genetics may have been the cause of his heart attacks. He says overall he is in good shape, his cholesterol is good and he has never used drugs or smoked cigarettes, the magazine reported.

Gray became an announcer on CBS’ “The Price Is Right” in April 2011. In his most well-known role, Gray was the host of the game show "Weakest Link." He also hosted "Junkyard Wars," for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

