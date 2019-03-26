It was a ride of a lifetime...
Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg teamed up to be a part of the coolest carpool and it made for social media gold.
The famous duo was captured singing along to "On the Road Again," a Willie Nelson hit during an episode of Carpool Karaoke.
Can you imagine pulling up next to them as they are belting out this song?
Their carpool adventure featured a trip to Carl's Jr as they jammed to "Drop It Like It's Hot"...
And a positive talk by Snoop himself.
