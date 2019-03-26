It was a ride of a lifetime...

Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg teamed up to be a part of the coolest carpool and it made for social media gold.

The famous duo was captured singing along to "On the Road Again," a Willie Nelson hit during an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Can you imagine pulling up next to them as they are belting out this song?

Their carpool adventure featured a trip to Carl's Jr as they jammed to "Drop It Like It's Hot"...

And a positive talk by Snoop himself.

