CONROE, Texas — You’ll soon be able to “waste away again in Margaritaville” by heading to Lake Conroe.

A new Margaritaville Resort will open there in the spring of 2020.

The 186-acre waterfront resort will feature a hotel, signature Margaritaville restaurants (with plenty of those frozen concoctions that help you hang on), a golf course, spa and more.

It will be the first Margaritaville Resort in Texas.

“This resort will be a welcome escape for those in Texas’ major metropolitan areas and beyond., offering a lakeside paradise dedicated to relaxation, fun, adventure and the Margaritaville state of mind,” said Rick Cunningham with Margaritaville Development.

Along with the main 20-story hotel, there will be waterfront villas on the lake.

“The Margaritaville lifestyle brand is one of the hottest in the country, and Texas is a prime market for it,” said Todd Nocerini, SHR’s chief operating officer.

So get some new flip flops, find your lost shaker of salt and mark your calendars for the chance to nibble on sponge cake and watch the sun bake all of those tourists covered with oil.

You even have plenty of time to get a brand new tattoo of a Mexican cutie, who’s a real beauty.

Ok, we’ll stop now. Time to stop dreamin’ and get back to work.

