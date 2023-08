Some of the singer's hit songs are "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

SAN ANTONIO — Luke Combs will have two stops on his 2024 Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour at the Alamo City next year, according to the singer's website.

Luke Combs will appear at the Alamodome on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 in 2024, according to the Alamodome.

Tickets will go on sale this month on Aug 25 at 10 a.m.