Ken Jennings is 'officially' joining Jeopardy, will appear in episodes this season

He'll serve as an ambassador for the program.

Jeopardy will premiere with all-new episodes on Sept. 14, featuring Alex Trebek returning as host.

The show, now in Season 37, will feature an all-new look and a legend joining the team in an official capacity.

Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy as a consulting producer for this season. The 74-time champion will present his own special video categories, develop projects for the franchise, help with contestant outreach and serve as an ambassador for the program. Viewers will see the first of his video categories in this season's second episode, which airs on Sept. 15.

Fans of the show will notice a new Jeopardy set. The stage has been upgraded and now allows for more space between the three consteant podiums in an effort to promote social distancing.

The production crew has new protocols in place to abide by government guidelines to protect contestants and crew members from the spread of COVID-19.

You can watch Jeopardy weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET on 10 Tampa Bay.

