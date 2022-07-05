Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D, 'born and raised guido', coming to San Antonio

The DJ will be spinning records at a downtown club on August 18 with a fresh outfit, fresh haircut and fresh tan.

SAN ANTONIO — DJ Pauly D, made famous by the tv show Jersey Shore, is coming to San Antonio for a show downtown, and he is definitely bringing his hair gel with him.

The MTV reality star is scheduled to perform Thursday August 18, at 9 p.m. at downtown area venue called 1902.

Tickets are on sale now for this show, which is only for ages 18 and over, according to the website.

Visit the club's website to purchase your tickets.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.