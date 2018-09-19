On Tuesday, the Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio hosted a contest searching for the ultimate Selena fan.

About a dozen contestants of all ages showed up to represent one of the most influential Latina artist of all time, Selena.

Staff with the Hard Rock Cafe said that they wanted to host an event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month and decided that an ultimate Selena fan contest would be the best way to pay tribute to the Queen of Tejano and her fans.

Selena Quintanilla Perez performed live at the River Walk location on January 12th, 1995 for the Hard Rock’s Alamo City grand opening.

Carmen Valencia was one of the contestants who signed up to sing, dance, and embody the Queen of Tejano.

"I love Selena. I'm a fan. I'm a true fan and, as a true fan, we have to keep it going, keep the legacy going," Valencia said. "I'm here for everything!"

Valencia was later crowned the winner and gained the title, "San Antonio's Ultimate Selena Fan,” taking home a $100 gift card from the Hard Rock Cafe.

© 2018 KENS