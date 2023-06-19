'The best burger I've ever had' | Rapper Drake visits Bun B's Trill Burgers

"We get a couple of big deals in here every now and then," Bun B said. "Maybe not this big, but we do get some big deals."

HOUSTON — If the long lines and social media reviews weren't enough to convince you to try one of Bun B's Trill Burgers, just ask Drake.

The rapper, singer and songwriter stopped at the Montrose-area burger joint Monday and literally classified it as "the best burger I've ever had."

And he knows a thing or two about "Best I Ever Had."

Drake posted to his Instagram story a video of him inside the restaurant sitting across from his "mentor" Bun B, who said Drake is one of the biggest celebrities the restaurant has seen.

"We get a couple of big deals in here every now and then," Bun B said. "Maybe not this big, but we do get some big deals."

Bun's not overexaggerating either. Trill Burgers has been visited by many celebrities since its grand opening at the beginning of the month, including rappers Ludacris and Slim Thug, and former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson.

Since opening in June, Trill Burgers has seen hundreds of customers daily, with the line almost always wrapped around the building at 3607 S. Shepherd Drive.