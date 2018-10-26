There's a new sheriff...well deputy...well honorary deputy, in town today!

Sheriff Javier Salazar swore in Lou "Hulk" Ferrigno as an honorary member of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Friday.

The timing couldn't have been better, as The Hulk was in town for the Alamo City Comic Con, running through Sunday.

Ferrigno has been deputized by other Sheriff’s Departments in both California and Texas, and will now be an honorary Deputy in Bexar County.

Sheriff Salazar also presented The Hulk with a special badge and gift. Welcome to the team, Hulk.

