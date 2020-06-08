City of Austin reopens $1.5M relief fund for local musicians

Those who have already received federal MusiCares COVID-19 Relief funding can still qualify.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin’s Economic Development Department will reopen its $1.5 million Austin Music Disaster Relief fund, which will provide $1,000 grants to musicians to cover emergency needs as COVID-19 continues to decimate the live music scene.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin-American Statesman, this fund was first approved in April. Applicants were asked to upload financial statements and answer questions about their income. Those statements are no longer required and income questions have since been simplified.

RELATED:

“We have revised eligibility to ensure that grant guidelines accommodate more of our local musicians,” Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, acting director of the Economic Development Department, told the Statesman. “The reopening of the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund will ensure that these recovery dollars serve immediate needs like rent and groceries for those musicians struggling since the pandemic hit Austin.”

City leaders will start accepting applications for grants on Monday through the MusiCares Foundation. Those who have already received federal MusiCares COVID-19 Relief funding can still qualify for the local grant.