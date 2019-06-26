TELLURIDE, Colo. — Don’t worry: he can still play guitar just fine.

Country music star Dierks Bentley is in a cast after breaking “a few bones” in his wrist while mountain biking in Colorado. That’s according to a video he posted on Instagram, which features the mountains of Telluride in the background and a duet of a Maren Morris song with his super talented daughter.

“I cannot wait to get back with y’all!” Bentley said in the video, demonstrating how he can still play his guitar despite the cast on his arm.

Bentley crashed on Monday morning and had to push back a call he had planned with Washington D.C.-based country station WMZQ-FM. He ended up touching base with the DJ while walking out of the hospital.

“I took a wipe and my wrist is a little messed up, but luckily it’s my left hand,” Bentley said during the interview. “I drink beer with my right, so I should be good for the rest of the summer.”

That’s good news for Colorado, since he’s playing the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

Last year, Bentley talked to 9NEWS. He lives in Nashville but says he wants a regular gig in Colorado -- which is what led him to create to Seven Peaks. Like most of Colorado, he said he’s not quite sure what’s the right way to pronounce “Buena Vista,” so he just calls it “BV.”

Luckily, it looks like his mountain bike crash didn’t lessen his love of the state. He was in town last weekend for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and said he was able to walk through the crowd without getting recognized at all.

For what it’s worth, his last album “The Mountain” is heavily inspired by Colorado, and even has a song called “Goodbye in Telluride.”

And if you want a Dierks Bentley factoid that’s even more Colorado than that, it bears mentioning his BFF is Peyton Manning himself. The two went fishing together and got photobombed by bears.

