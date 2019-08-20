Country singer Granger Smith and his wife announced they’re moving out of their Georgetown home where their 3-year-old son, River, drowned in their pool back in June.

Smith said he wasn’t totally himself in the old house and he and his family are still trying to adjust to life without River.

“After the accident with River, it changed the way we felt there,” Granger said in a YouTube video. “It was a lot of thousands of good memories and one really bad one.”

Granger also talked about how his priority now is making sure his two other kids are the most important thing in the world. He even showed the family’s moving process and some old video of River at the old home.

Three days ago, Smith’s wife, Amber, wrote a long post on Instagram that’s been liked more than 30,000 times. She wrote about the things she’s been learning about drownings and shared some pool safety tips to her followers.

“I wasn’t educated on drowning and how it’s the number one cause of death for children 1-4 years old,” Amber wrote. “And statistically, more little boys drown than girls.”

River’s organs were donated and has since saved the lives of two people, a 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, Amber said.