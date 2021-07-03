Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift among artists performing at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

The GRAMMYs were originally set for Jan. 31, but the show was delayed due to COVID concerns.

LOS ANGELES — The full lineup of performers has been announced for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, airing live at 7 p.m. on March 14 on KHOU 11.

The Recording Academy says the performing artists will practice social distancing while coming together to celebrate music amid the ongoing pandemic.

The show, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, will be broadcast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Performers include:

Bad Bunny

Black Pumas

Cardi B

BTS

Brandi Carlile

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Billie Eilish

Mickey Guyton

Haim

Brittany Howard

Miranda Lambert

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Chris Martin

John Mayer

Megan Thee Stallion

Maren Morris

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

In addition to being able to watch on KHOU 11, music fans will be able to stream the show live on Paramount+.

Dubbed "Music's Biggest Night," the show will pay tribute to independent venues that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night," CBS announced in a news release.

The award show will also pay tribute to the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez.

Selena will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, and Talking Heads.

The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording, according to the GRAMMY Award's website.

To view a list of current nominations per artist, click here.