New "Barbie" movie used so much pink paint it caused a shortage

Fortunately, for anyone who wants to give their home a Barbie makeover, fluorescent pink is back in stock.

NEW YORK — It's no surprise the set of the upcoming "Barbie" movie features a lot of pink – but it may be shocking just how much pink went into it. So much pink paint was used, it caused a shortage, the film's designer said.

The surprising fact was revealed by production designer Sarah Greenwood during an interview with Architectural Digest. The film's director, Greta Gerwig, said she wanted the pinks used on set to be "very bright" and "almost too much" to be reminiscent of the kid-like aspect of playing with Barbie.

"The world ran out of pink," Greenwood told Architectural Digest.

The production bought their paint from Rosco, a supplier that specializes in paint for film and theater productions, and completely depleted global stock for the shade Fluorescent Pink, a representative for the company confirmed to CBS News.

Greenwood had a specific vision for the set, the representative said in a statement. "The sets were being designed and built during a time of global supply chain issues. But we delivered everything we could; they got it all."

The highly anticipated film has actress Margot Robbie bringing the iconic doll, manufactured by Mattel since 1959, to life. Ken, Barbie's companion, is played by Ryan Gosling. Little is known about the plot of the film, but a teaser trailer revealed what Barbie's world looks like – which explains the pink paint shortage – and also revealed some of the star-studded cast.