Last year, WWE announced that the company would return to San Antonio for a special pay per view event in 2018 for the first time since the Alamodome hosted the Royal Rumble in January of 2017.

The AT&T Center will host WWE Hell in a Cell on September 16. And tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Hell In A Cell is coming to the AT&T Center September 16! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/BEWDTuDZTw — AT&T Center (@attcenter) June 25, 2018

Even though this isn’t one of the classic “big four” PPVs (big five, if you consider Money in the Bank a top-tier PPV, or just big four if you think Money in the Bank has just officially replaced Survivor Series), there is a special Wednesday pre-sale available at the Ticketmaster website here.

This year’s Hell in a Cell comes four weeks after SummerSlam, and with dual-branded PPVs back in 2018, WWE fans are likely to see most if not all of the biggest stars on this card following the fallout of big storylines after SummerSlam.

We can’t wait.

