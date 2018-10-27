Alamo City Comic Con kicked off on Friday.

The Alamodome hosted thousands of participants including comic and superhero enthusiasts, special guest celebrities, and exhibitors. Most attendees came in character wearing costumes of their favorite heroes.

KENS 5 bumped into Deadpool, Captain America, Star-Lord, Groot, and Batman, just to name a few. KENS 5 Digital Reporter Jon Coker disguised himself as Thor and interviewed a few celebrity guests, including TV's Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno, and Patrick Renna from the hit classic baseball movie, The Sandlot.

To suit up like your favorite character this season, visit our partners at Starline Costumes at 1286 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228.

© 2018 KENS