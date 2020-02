GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in over a week.

Officers say Emily Elizabeth Cagle was last seen on January 27 at 10 p.m.

Deputies believe she ran away.

Emily was last seen in Simpsonville and may have traveled to the Charleston area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.