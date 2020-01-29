BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — An elderly woman was found beaten to death in her Balcones Heights home and police are looking for a family member who may have been the last to see her alive.

Police say around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the Spanish Keys Apartments on Babcock Road. Officers say a 76-year-old woman was having trouble with a family member who reportedly refused to leave.

Later, around 11:05 p.m, police got an anonymous call from a convenience store on Hillcrest and Babcock. The caller reportedly told police they should do a welfare check at the same apartment.

When officers got to the apartment, the 76-year-old was found beaten to death. Police say no weapon was used in the beating.

Balcones Heights Police are investigating and looking for the family member involved in the disturbance earlier in the evening.