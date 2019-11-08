SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman was backing up her truck in the 5300 block of Kenton Crest on the city's northwest side when she fell out of the vehicle and was run over by her truck, officials with SAPD said. She died at the hospital shortly thereafter. The woman has been identified as Kathleen Ann Deaver, 69.

The woman got out of her older model truck just after 11 a.m Sunday, police said. According to the preliminary report, she thought she placed the transmission in park when she stopped the vehicle on her inclined driveway, but instead the vehicle was in reverse. Her foot was trapped in the lower hinged portion of the driver's door as the car began to move backward, causing her to be dragged out onto the street. Her head was then run over by one of the wheels.

The truck continued to reverse into a neighbor's car before it stopped.

Funeral arrangements for Deaver will be held at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home.

