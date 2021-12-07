Elderly man dies after being attacked by bees in south Bexar County

A neighbor said she was helping the victim with yard work when she walked away for a quick second. When she returned, the victim was covered in bees.

SAN ANTONIO — A 73-year-old man is dead after authorities say bees attacked him Monday morning in south Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Just after 10:30 a.m., BCSO responded to the 17000 block of State Highway 16 to reports of a bee attack.

Authorities said the neighbor reported that the victim was surrounded by bees and unconscious. When the caller tried to do CPR, she was then stung and surrounded by bees.

A neighbor said she was helping the victim with yard work when she walked away for a quick second. When she returned, the victim was covered in bees.

Officials estimate that the man was stung over 300 times.

A sheriff's spokesman says the victim was rushed to the closest hospital, but he died in spite of the frantic effort to save him.