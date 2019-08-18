SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — It took dozens of people nearly five hours to rescue an elderly couple Saturday after their Jeep rolled about 450 feet down steep terrain off Tomboy Road near Royer Gulch in San Miguel County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The agency said the man and woman, both 72, were on their way to Telluride when the accident happened. It’s thought the crash occurred some time before the wife was able to place a call to 911, according to the post.

More than 35 people including Telluride Fire Protection District EMS and Fire personnel, San Miguel sheriff's deputies, San Miguel County Search and Rescue and bystanders assisted with the nearly five-hour rescue.

The victims, who are from Montrose, sustained multiple, critical injuries and were taken to Telluride Medical Center before being flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

An updated post from the sheriff's office says they're not sure why the driver went off the road but said it's possible he was distracted at a narrowing curve on Tomboy Road.

The area of Tomboy Road where a Jeep went off the road and slid down 450 feet.

San Miguel Sheriff's Office

Rocks were placed after the incident as a visual reference for other drivers, but they won't keep your vehicle going off the road, the sheriff's office said.

The agency said several hundred vehicles passed through the area on Saturday and said Imogene Pass is safe to travel. They also cautioned drivers about distracting scenery and urged them to keep their eyes on the road at all times.

