EL PASO, Texas — Nearly two weeks after 22 people were killed in a shooting at an El Paso Walmart, the City of El Paso shared that the processing of the crime scene has been completed by the FBI and the El Paso Police Department.

RELATED: Walmart wrestles with how to respond to active shooters

According to a release from the city, the police department will "relinquish control of the scene to Walmart officials."

RELATED: 22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

Following the shooting, a fence was erected to secure the perimeter of the scene. The fencing will remain in place under Walmart's authority to prevent trespassing onto the property, the release reads.

Additionally, armed guards contracted by Walmart will be present to guard the sight.

The release ends with, "Walmart and the El Paso Police Department are asking the public to observe appropriate dignity at the sight as a tribute to the victims."

RELATED: 'Don't Hate in My State' T-shirt proceeds to go to El Paso victims relief fund

RELATED: Texas governor sending $5.5 million to El Paso for recovery efforts