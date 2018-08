SAN MARCOS, Texas — Lego pieces and engineering are the name of the game at an innovative boot camp just for kids. Activities included bot battles, building a better mousetrap, catapult, a crazy lawnmower and more.

Two different programs, one geared at older kids and another for younger kids, made sure that each robot builder was learning at a level that was right for his or her skills.

Photojournalist Cliff Goyang was at the Price Center in San Marcos to check it out.

