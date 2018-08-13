SAN ANTONIO - It was back to the books for San Antonio Independent School District students Monday, but one school in the district had a little more than the first day to celebrate. The Young Women's Leadership Academy commemorated its 10th anniversary.

All 525 students filed into the building one-by-one, bringing life back into the academy one smile and hug at a time.

"It's an inspiring type of environment to be in," Connor Caldwell, senior class president, said. "They definitely push me to do my best and reach my full potential."

The curriculum and set-up of the school has shown students at this all-girls academy that they can succeed in fields like science and technology, where women are often underrepresented.

The school has been named one of the best in the city and the country.

"You know them when they started in 6th grade, compared to when they end as these incredibly poised and confident young women. It's incredible and very rewarding," Principal Delia McLerran said.

© 2018 KENS