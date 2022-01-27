Students get Wednesday's Wordle in just two tries

Wilderness Oak Elementary School gifted and talented students are taking on the daily challenge. They're using deduction, logic, spelling, reasoning and teamwork.

SAN ANTONIO — If you know, you know... Wordle's popularity across the world is only increasing with each passing day. And Wordle fever has hit one elementary school on the north side.

Wilderness Oak Elementary School gifted and talented students are taking on the daily challenge. On Wednesday, a group of fourth-grade GT students in Mrs. Horan's classroom used "deduction, logic, spelling and reasoning to solve the Wordle.

They got WHACK in only two guesses, North East Independent School District posted on their Facebook page.

The Wilderness Oak E.S. Wolves created a video of them collectively sharing their success, saying "We got the Wordle in two tries!"

What was your WORDLE score yesterday?! Fourth-grade students in...

"Being a Wordle fanatic myself, I knew my 4th grade GT students would be up for this challenging word game. I never imagined that they could answer the word on their first attempt at the game in 2 tries! AMAZING! You can only imagine the excitement in the room," Suzanne Horan told KENS 5. "I was jumping up and down."

The free, daily word game is accessible online only through this link. The 5-letter word guessing game can only be played once a day. The answer is always the same for everyone, so this story isn't spoiling anything for anyone.

The rules are pretty simple:

Guess the WORDLE in 6 tries.

Each guess must be a valid 5 letter word. Hit the enter button to submit.

After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.