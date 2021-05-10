When it comes to school lockdowns in San Antonio, what types are there?

School districts often vary with how they refer to their procedures in an emergency situation. Here's what we found.

SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to school lockdowns, there are different types and each district may call them something different depending on the situation. Whenever a situation comes up, KENS 5 works to explain what we know as quickly and transparently as possible.

"The terminology can vary from district to district. But the meanings are the same," Aubrey Chancellor, a spokesperson for North East Independent School District. "Typically, you hear about a soft vs. hard lockdown. At NEISD, we removed the word “soft” because we wanted to be clearer when it came to the difference between the two. We now have either a lockdown or a lockout."

Chancellor said, generally speaking, a lockdown means an imminent threat on campus. It involves students hiding under desks, lights will be turned off, doors locked and everyone is quiet.

A lockout or what other districts may call a “soft lockdown” means there is not an imminent threat on campus – but, instead there is a possible threat outside of the campus, Chancellor said.

"These would be instances where police are searching for a suspect, or a suspect is on the run, etc. In this case, class goes on as usual – but, students are not going outside for any reason and people are not allowed to come inside. Essentially, the exterior of the campus is locked, but inside is not."

That's similar to what Judson ISD experienced on several school campuses on Tuesday after deputies heard shots fired near Metzger Middle School. Judson ISD said Metzger Middle School was placed on a lockdown while it referred to other nearby schools in the district as being on a perimeter lockdown, where no one was allowed to leave or come onto the campuses.

According to Northside ISD's 2021-2022 Secondary Student-Parent Handbook, "lock-down drills may be conducted to prepare schools for emergency situations when students and staff may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury."

In the past, NISD has referred to some situations as having a modified lockdown. We've reached out to NISD, along with local districts for clarity on what their procedures are.