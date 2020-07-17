Texans take on the fall school semester

AUSTIN, Texas —
No matter where you live in Texas, the fall school year will be different. This week, school leaders across Texas planned, prepared and adjusted their strategy.
In Corpus Christi, community was the focus.
Houston’s mayor spoke his mind.
Folks in San Antonio reminded us to think about others.
We built lists to figure out what schools in other districts plan to do with sports and in the classroom.
Folks in Temple were asked for “input, patience and support.”
In Tyler, school supplies were an issue. Districts in both Tyler and nearby Emory offered to buy the necessities for families.
As we look into this uncertain future, we find this truth: We’re all in it together.
- UT-Austin prepared a list of scenarios that would lead to a shutdown this fall. One trigger: a student dying of COVID-19.
- Texas schools can stay online only for first 4 weeks, TEA says in new guidelines
- LIST: Which Central Texas school districts are shutting down sports, extra curricular activities due to COVID-19 and which aren't
- Austin ISD plans to distribute 10,000 Wi-Fi hotspots, new iPads to facililate online-only learning
- Teachers can wear scrubs when schools reopen in some Dallas County districts