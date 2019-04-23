Local students at Earl Warren High School are in the top 50 schools in the running to win $75,000 towards their art education program, thanks to the Vans Custom Culture competition.

In January, Earl Warren High School entered the 10th annual Vans Custom Culture competition, a nationwide high school art competition that aims to inspire youth creativity and self-expression through the arts, while making an impact to the community and schools who need additional funds.

According to Northside ISD, 500 schools were selected to design shoes and share an impact document on what winning the grand prize would mean to the school, and move on to the public vote phase.

Warren High School was chosen as one of 50 schools across the country to move forward to the final round of public voting. The four runner-up schools will each receive $10,000 and a special, limited-edition Vans gift for their participation. The grand prize winner will receive $75,000 for their art program, a visit from Vans for a celebration on their school campus filled with art and music.

Now through May 3, people can visit customculture.vans.com to cast their vote for Earl Warren High School.