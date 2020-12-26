Viral post shows Del Rio teacher's dedication to students

When Alejandro Navarro was in ICU, his health rapidly declining, he continued working, entering student grades before Christmas holiday.

DEL RIO, Texas — Last week, a Del Rio teacher lost his life due to non-COVID related health issues, and now the lasting impact he left behind is being recognized around the world after his daughter posts a photo of him in the hospital has since gone viral.

Some would say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for the Navarro family, one photo defines a lifetime.

Alejandro Navarro was a math teacher at Del Rio Middle School in the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated ISD.

His daughter Sandra Venegas said he had been struggling with health issues for a while.

“My dad had heart issues for a long time,” she said.

But the week before Christmas, the issues got worse and he had to be rushed to the hospital.

“His heart was only working at 20 percent at that point. His kidneys were very damaged,” said Venegas.

Venegas said her father was worried about finalizing grades for progress reports and before going to the ER he took along his laptop and charger.

She said when he got to the hospital, Navarro was in a hospital bed in ICU. While doctors were running tests, in fear his heart would stop, Navarro was entering those grades into his computer.

A photo was taken of Navarro in the hospital with his computer on his lap, making sure his students were cared for, putting students before himself.

Something his family said Navarro always did.

“He was always trying his hardest for his students. He always loved his students,” said daughter Gabriela Navarro.

“He never wanted the spotlight on him, he just really enjoyed what he did,” said Venegas. “He always did it with such a passion in his heart.”

And, that passion is now known throughout the world. Venegas posted that photo on Facebook, and her post has since gone viral with close to 100,000 shares and thousands of comments, many showing gratitude for educators.

Navarro’s son Carlos said he was motivated to become a teacher because of his father.

“It was just amazing to see how many lives he touched,” said Carlos. “I think he was happy serving others. He was happy making others happy, and giving them what they needed, serving them before himself.”

Venegas said her father was born in Mexico and devoted his teaching career to helping children who were second language learners.

“I think he really saw himself in a lot of these students,” said Venegas. “And, just being able to, even if it was for one year, give them some guidance, give them some hope. I know that he shared a part of who he was with them.”

Venegas, an elementary school teacher, included a message in her viral post, to recognize the hard work of teachers, dedicated to their students and parents.

“It’s really hard to set those boundaries sometimes as a teacher because you want to be there for your students and parents,” said Venegas.

And, a viral reminder to embrace those you love before it’s too late.