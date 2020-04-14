SAN ANTONIO — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact normal routines and structures up and down the education system, UTSA announced Tuesday afternoon that its spring commencement events would be entirely virtual.

The ceremonies are set for May 23 and 24. There is no indication, however, that the entire University of Texas system is taking the same strategy.

It was previously determined by UTSA administrators that an in-person ceremony would not take place in May as normally scheduled. But students still didn't know for sure whether a ceremony would be postponed, held online or held at all while social distancing continues to be a priority. Now they have their answer.

"Despite the changed circumstances, the university’s commencement goal remains the same: to give students a memorable occasion to mark all the hard work that went in to earning their degree," a UTSA release states.

According to the university, the goal is for the virtual ceremony to still be a family affair as spring graduates will have the opportunity to share a photo and message to those who have helped them along the way. And UTSA still hopes to hold celebrations with graduated physically in the same space at some point.

"UTSA is actively planning ways to celebrate the Class of 2020's accomplishments in-person once the university is able to do so safely and public gatherings are allowed," the university's release states.

Expecting graduates can find out more information here.

Elsewhere in San Antonio, Trinity University announced earlier this month that it would virtually confer degrees in mid-May while postponing in-person celebrations until early August.

