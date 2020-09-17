UTSA to receive more than $3.2 million in research grants

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is set to receive more than $3.2 million in research grants from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Last year, the university reached a new record of $80.6 million for research expenditures, according to the office of U.S. Representative Will Hurd.
The funds are divided up as follows:
- $1,881,736 to investigate the causes and correlates of delinquency and drug use during childhood and adolescence utilizing a developmental approach to the study of crime.
- $745,679 to study the financial consequences of victimization up to one year after the occurrence of a crime.
- $579,041 to fund a follow-up study of two previously funded National Institute of Justice school safety projects in San Antonio, TX.
In a press release from his office, U.S. Representative Will Hurd (TX23) said:
"These research projects benefit the university, its students and faculty and provide expert information and advice to policymakers and officials at all levels of government. I’m proud the Department of Justice recognizes the incredible potential of UTSA.”