UTSA to receive more than $3.2 million in research grants

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is set to receive more than $3.2 million in research grants from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Last year, the university reached a new record of $80.6 million for research expenditures, according to the office of U.S. Representative Will Hurd.

The funds are divided up as follows:

$1,881,736 to investigate the causes and correlates of delinquency and drug use during childhood and adolescence utilizing a developmental approach to the study of crime.

$745,679 to study the financial consequences of victimization up to one year after the occurrence of a crime.

$579,041 to fund a follow-up study of two previously funded National Institute of Justice school safety projects in San Antonio, TX.

