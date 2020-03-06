UTSA to offer course on Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla

This will be the first course of its kind in the Lone Star State.

Me siento...muy excited to share with you all that the University of Texas at San Antonio will offer a course on Tejano music legend, Selena Quintanilla.

According to a tweet from the University's official Twitter account, the course will be offered this fall and taught by Mexican-American Studies professor, Dr. Sonya Aleman.

The course will be the first of its kind in the Lone Star State.

The Corpus-Christi born singer who was tragically murdered at the age of 23 has long been adored by fans and revered as both the Queen of Tejano Music and the Queen of Cumbia.

Despite this year being the 25th year since her death, it seems as though her star continues to grow as new generations learn of her influence not only on the music industry but the fashion and beauty industry as well.

