UTSA to offer course on Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla

Me siento...muy excited to share with you all that the University of Texas at San Antonio will offer a course on Tejano music legend, Selena Quintanilla.
According to a tweet from the University's official Twitter account, the course will be offered this fall and taught by Mexican-American Studies professor, Dr. Sonya Aleman.
The course will be the first of its kind in the Lone Star State.
The Corpus-Christi born singer who was tragically murdered at the age of 23 has long been adored by fans and revered as both the Queen of Tejano Music and the Queen of Cumbia.
Despite this year being the 25th year since her death, it seems as though her star continues to grow as new generations learn of her influence not only on the music industry but the fashion and beauty industry as well.
Whether it's through her music, the MAC Selena collection; the Forever 21 x Selena clothing line; Fiesta medals; Selena-inspired donuts; the Fiesta de la Flor Festival (of years past); H-E-B bags or gas-station cups bearing the multi-talented singer's face; the biographical drama that catapulted Jennifer Lopez to fame; the legacy of love and kindness she left behind or simply the masses of fans that continue to honor her today, it's clear that Selena's impact was monumental.
More information on the course being offered at UTSA is expected in the coming days. This article will be updated as that information becomes available.