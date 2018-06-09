SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted to provide UTSA with a $70 million commitment Thursday to expand its downtown campus.

UTSA said the funds will be used to build two new facilities.

UTSA’s planned National Security Collaboration Center will reportedly comprise 80,000 sq. ft., serving as a hub for government, university and industry partners in cybersecurity.

The university said many partners have already expressed interest in joining the center, including Parsons, Raytheon, the U.S. Department of Energy, the NSA, the FBI, the Secret Service and others.

UTSA’s proposed 138,000 sq. ft. School of Data Science will also house faculty and students in its various cybersecurity disciplines, including computer science, computer engineering, statistics and data sciences, information systems, cybersecurity and the UTSA open cloud institute.

“The economic future and well-being of San Antonio is very much tied to big data, data sciences, information management and technology, and cybersecurity. By creating an ecosystem here that brings together the business strengths of our community and the research expertise of UTSA, we will establish San Antonio as the Silicon Valley-equivalent for data science, information management and cybersecurity,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy.

