SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to a new partnership with VIA Metropolitan Transit, University of Texas at San Antonio students no longer have to worry about transportation.

Starting this fall, VIA will offer Roadrunners free bus passes to transport them between campuses.

The VIA U-pass will provide students with free, unlimited access to bus service anywhere in the city.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy has said that the program will "radically change the way UTSA approaches transportation."

With many students complaining of a lack of parking on campus and expensive parking fees, this program, which will be fully funded by UTSA, will reduce the financial burden and stress for students trying to get to class on time.

Additionally, the program will benefit ALL San Antonio drivers by reducing congestion near UTSA's main campus and downtown campus.

U-Pass riders must be currently registered UTSA students or full-time of part-time paid employees of the university.