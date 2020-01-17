SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is gaining recognition as one of the nation's best Hispanic-serving schools.

According to a release from the university, Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine used 2017 data from the Department of Education for the rankings, which take into account "both the total number of degrees issued to Hispanic students in relevant majors, as well as the percentage of Hispanic students enrolled in each program's graduating class."

The university ranked among the nation's top 10 schools in the following five categories:

3rd in Architecture

3rd in Bilingual, Multilingual and Multicultural Education

4th in Parks, Recreation, Leisure and Fitness Studies

5th in Communication and Media Studies

6th in Computer/IT Administration and Management

In addition to this honor, last year Affordable Schools listed UTSA as the most affordable school in Texas.

Per the school's release, as of the Fall 2019 semester, 56% of the school's student body identified as Hispanic.