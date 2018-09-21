There’s controversy on the University of Texas at San Antonio campus after banners with explicit language, and what some say promote rape culture, surfaced at the university.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said the university is taking the issue very seriously. Some of the students KENS 5 spoke with on campus said that they’re ashamed of the banners.

The banners popped up on campus ahead of the UTSA vs. Texas State University football rivalry game on Saturday. The images were graphic. One banner implied sexual references referring to footballs and Texas State girls.

One senior we spoke with said she couldn’t believe it when she saw the images online.

“I was really really mad,” she said. “It is taking it to a whole ‘nother level that really didn’t need to be taken there.”

The banners were taken down. President Eighmy sent a letter Thursday saying, in part, that the images and sentiments depicted on the banners are disturbing in that they frame the athletic rivalry with Texas State in the context of interpersonal violence and sexual assault.

“It wasn’t stick figures,” one student said. “You can tell time was taken and put into this drawing about rape, and not consent, and whatever the caption was, and that’s not something to joke about. It made me feel uncomfortable.”

Another student said that the actions of those students do not represent UTSA.

“I believe those people who did that is not who we are, and does not represent us at all,” she said. “Hopefully they learn from this.”

The school couldn’t comment on the students involved with the banner but did say that disciplinary action will be taken. President Eighmy also apologized to Texas State and said that this is a teachable moment for all involved.

© 2018 KENS