UTSA officially announces return to campus

SAN ANTONIO — After holding most classes online for the first three weeks of the 2021 fall semester, the University of Texas at San Antonio announced Wednesday its latest plan to return to campus.

Face-to-face instruction will begin for all traditional in-person and hybrid courses starting on Monday, September 13, the university said in a news release:

"UTSA’s contact tracing and quarantine management programs are in good shape, and the positivity rates within our Roadrunner community are below that of Bexar County. Finally, we can report our UTSA community vaccination rates as of last week: approximately 76% of faculty and staff and 62% of our students have gotten at least one vaccine dose. While this is positive news, we continue to encourage everyone in our Roadrunner community to get fully vaccinated."

The university made the decision last month to hold off on in-person learning (for most classes) to "primarily to manage the recent COVID-19 Delta variant surge here in San Antonio, balancing an open campus with a mix of course and work modalities to optimize learning, teaching and research while protecting the health of our community."

UTSA said it will continue its mandatory testing, vaccination clinics on campus and strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask while indoors and in public spaces on campus.

The testing program will begin Monday for students, faculty and staff who meet specific criteria. Also, university officials are continuing to encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 shots.