UTSA goes virtual for first three weeks of spring semester amid coronavirus surge

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio will start the spring semester virtually for three weeks, citing the surge of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

School officials said in a statement on Thursday morning that most classes will be held online from January 18 through February 6. Campus will be open during that time, and in-person classes are scheduled to resume on February 7.

"Though we gave serious consideration to simply delaying the start of the spring semester by one week, surge modeling and the very rapid increase in positivity rates and case counts greatly informed our decision to conduct most classes online for three weeks," the school said in a statement released on Thursday morning.