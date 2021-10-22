UTSA announces expanded tuition-free program, effective fall 2022. Here's who qualifies.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA students-to-be might be feeling a bit better about their college decision this week.
University officials announced they would be expanding their Bold Promise tuition-free program, effective fall 2022. Freshman students who are Texas residents, graduate in the top 25% of their class and whose families make under $70,000 a year, are eligible for the free tuition.
But they must maintain a 2.5 GPA, and must be full-time Roadrunners. So far, nearly 1,800 students have qualified for the financial boost.
Students can take advantage of the tuition-free incentive for up to eight semesters.