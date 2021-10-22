x
Education

UTSA announces expanded tuition-free program, effective fall 2022. Here's who qualifies.

Roadrunners can take advantage of tuition-free education for as many as eight semesters, so long as they maintain good academic standing.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA students-to-be might be feeling a bit better about their college decision this week. 

University officials announced they would be expanding their Bold Promise tuition-free program, effective fall 2022. Freshman students who are Texas residents, graduate in the top 25% of their class and whose families make under $70,000 a year, are eligible for the free tuition. 

But they must maintain a 2.5 GPA, and must be full-time Roadrunners. So far, nearly 1,800 students have qualified for the financial boost.  

Students can take advantage of the tuition-free incentive for up to eight semesters. 

