SAN ANTONIO — Angel Santos wanted to be a carpenter. He instead stumbled upon his love for engineering, but the 19-year-old still found use of his carpentry skills for an engineering challenge at UTSA.

The junior majoring in engineering is part of team Omega My. They are creating an ambitious exhibit where an alien invasion abducts a cow. As the cow-napping happens, the team’s display has a sappy ending.

“We’re mixing in mechanical and electrical systems pretty much to pour some syrup onto pancakes,” Santos said.

Omega My is one of four teams that competed in UTSA’s inaugural Rube Goldberg Machine contest. You might be familiar with the basic concept.

“A Rube Goldberg Machine takes different chemical reactions and different mechanical processes,” said Jill Ford, assistant dean of student success in the UTSA Engineering Department. “And you need to move an object from one end to another without touches.”

Ford said the competition wraps up Engineering Week at the college.

“This week is about the engineering students taking a break from the hours of studying, homework and labs,” She said.

The competition is challenging but is supposed to provide the students with some fun. The theme: Sci-fi meets reality.

Aldo Villarreal’s team, not unlike his opponents, was plagued with troubleshooting. In a pinball-shaped human exhibit, they tried to wire the brain’s connection to the hands.

Aldo Villarreal tries to work out the kinks of his display before the judging.

kens 5

“We have to make several drafts,” he said. “It’s trial and error.”

Team Two Square took on an intricate entry culminating with the raising of the UTSA flag.

Team Two Square puts the finishing touches on their flag raising exhibit.

KENS 5

The winning exhibit came from team ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineering), whose young engineers had Capt. James T. Kirk fleeing from his rendezvous with a beautiful alien woman. In a rollercoaster-esque setting, he had to run over her boyfriend Darth Vader, sending into motion the mechanics to launch the Starship Enterprise and make his escape.

According to students, the challenge forced them to focus on the outcome of decisions and teamwork.

“It’s more than the little story we made up,” Santos said. “It’s more of growing as a person, growing as an engineer and learning to work as a group.”