Nearly 200 UTSA education graduates receive certifications to start their teaching careers

Amid a time where teachers are leaving the classroom, UT San Antonio says it is doing better preparing the next generation of educators.

SAN ANTONIO — Today, UTSA hosted a commencement ceremony honoring the next generation of educators. The students are newly trained and certified and are ready to enter the field as soon as this upcoming spring semester.

Two students felt the program prepared them to leave an impact on other students.

The teachers with the university and the students both recognize they are entering the field at a time when many educators are leaving the classroom.

“We’ve been superheroes since day one. We do it all, teachers are the best,” Francisca Agyemange, a first-generation college graduate who moved from Dallas to San Antonio for school knows one woman who was her own superhero.

“I was born and raised in Ghana, I moved here when I was 14 years old. I was living with my grandma and my sisters, my grandma was a teacher, so when I moved here it was always a dream to work as a teacher,” Agyemange is excited the dream is now a reality.

184 students received their certification to teach early childhood education in sixth grade, middle school (4th-8th grade), high school and all levels certification to PE, art, music and special education teachers.

UTSA staff recognize the challenges teachers face. According to a survey from the Texas State Teacher Association, 70 percent of teachers were on the verge of quitting this year.

“My assessment of the teacher shortage and other issues that relate to what I would call an identity crisis in teaching. I’m very aware of that and feel it should be acknowledged within our programming. But I also sense that the direction is changing,” Dr. Mario Torres, Dean of the UTSA College of Education and Human Development says that’s why students must complete a year of clinical teaching experience or a semester of student teaching.

“I’m optimistic and confident that we’re preparing a generation of teachers that will understand the challenges and thrive in different kinds of settings,” Dr. Torres said.

Students like David Luevanos are excited to achieve his step in higher education. Luevanos is a first-generation student and the son of Mexican immigrants. He says he is ready to face those challenges.

“When you go through this program, I feel like it helps you out staying in the school districts. It prepares you to not have the mentality of ‘I can’t handle this job,’” Luevanos said.

“[After] five years is where you’re going to decide whether you’re going to stay or you’re going to leave. I think this program helps you go beyond the barrier of the five-year mark,” Luevanos said.

Agyemange plans to start a job as a special education teacher in San Antonio ISD in January. She has hopes it will be rewarding, but has a message to motivate others entering the field.