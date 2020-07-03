SAN ANTONIO — Big things are coming to the University of Texas at San Antonio's athletics program.

The university recently broke ground on the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence (RACE), a training facility that promises to elevate the school's athletics program.

The new facility will help the university draw world-class student-athletes to its Division I programs and will also provide recreational sports resources to San Antonio residents, according to a press release from the school.

The nearly 95,000 square-foot center will be located on 10.8 acres near the school's Main Campus. It will include practice fields, locker rooms, a sports medicine center, and strength and conditioning facilities.

The RACE center will also have a strong focus on academics with academic study spaces, a computer lab and meeting rooms.

AS UTSA is a community-engaged school, the center's facilities will be available for public use.

Construction is expected to be complete in the Summer of 2021.