SAN ANTONIO — In a Wednesday email to the UTSA community, President Taylor Eighmy announced the findings of the two investigations into an incident involving a student, an instructor and campus police.

That's after video shows police escorting an African-American student out of class Monday.

The person who posted that video says the student was forced to leave her biology class because she had her feet up on the seat in front of her.

So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil 😬 pic.twitter.com/spq0ShXiFU — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

Eighmy said the Equal Opportunity Services Investigation found that racial bias was not a factor in the actions of the faculty member. Because the student feels the faculty member’s actions were not based in racial bias, she has elected not to file a formal complaint of discrimination with EOS regarding the incident.

The other inquiry, conducted by Classroom Management, found that the instructor has a strong track record of positive evaluations, and that she failed to manage her classroom and displayed poor judgment in her handling of Monday’s situation. However, her actions do not warrant termination, the report said.

The faculty member has been relieved of duties as an instructor for the rest of the semester, but will be allowed to return for the Spring 2019 semester.

The school said it has apologized to the student and her family and is working with her on personal support and counsel.

A petition calling for the university to fire the professor has collected more than 4,000 signatures as of Wednesday night.

© 2018 KENS