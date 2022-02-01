UTSA achieves Carnegie R1 classification, Tier One status

UTSA said Wednesday marked the end of their six-week public review and final data release by Carnegie which was the last step.

SAN ANTONIO — It's official! The University of Texas at San Antonio announced they now have their R1 Classification from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

UTSA said Wednesday marked the end of their six-week public review and final data release by Carnegie which was the last step in achieving this recognition.

The Tier One status is synonymous with both academic and research excellence, with that being said, UTSA says the designation places them among the nation's top public and private research universities.

“Today’s affirmation of our Carnegie R1 classification solidifies one of our most critical waypoints on UTSA’s path to become a great public research university,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. “I am forever grateful that the 81st Texas Legislature passed H.B. 51 in 2009—establishing a pathway for UTSA and other emerging research universities here in Texas to pursue Tier One designation. Texas, and especially the City of San Antonio, deserve Tier One educational and research institutions to advance economic mobility and robust economic development driven by a knowledge economy.”

The Tier One universities in Texas are now:

Baylor

Rice

Texas Tech

University of Houston

University of North Texas

University of Texas at Austin - Arlington - Dallas - El Paso - San Antonio

Great news! Yesterday was the end of Carnegie’s six-week public review period, the last step in the formal designation of #UTSA as an institution with “very high research activity.” Our #R1 Classification is now official.



Read more: https://t.co/l9AnBRWXsl#UTSAExcellence pic.twitter.com/C7HCeoQLIb — UTSA (@UTSA) February 3, 2022