UT students must test negative for COVID-19 to attend Longhorn football games

Big Ticket holders wishing to get a ticket will get a rapid test Friday and must test negative in order to go to the game.

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas students wanting to cheer on the Texas Longhorns football team in the stands this season will need to test negative for coronavirus before going.

The complimentary rapid COVID-19 test will be given to Big Ticket holders who want to claim a ticket on Friday, Sept. 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Non-Big Ticket holders will not be eligible for the tests.

"Only Big Ticket holders who receive a negative test result will have the opportunity to claim a game ticket," UT Athletics said on its website.

Here's how the process will work:

STEP 1: Students wanting a ticket will need to fill out a COVID-19 test consent form online here.

It's important to note that students will need to claim a ticket in advance in order to attend.

"Once the maximum amount of tickets allotted for the UTEP game has been claimed, there will be no additional tickets distributed," UT Athletics said.

For more information, click here.