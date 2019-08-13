SAN ANTONIO — SAISD officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the air conditioning was back on at Burbank High School.

The district also said it is looking into reports of AC outages at Brackenridge Elementary and Lanier High School.

Previous story:

A third SAISD high school has been added to the list of schools without air conditioning in some parts of the buildings, officials said Tuesday.

A Burbank parent reached out to KENS 5 Tuesday to report the school's AC system was not working in some classrooms. The parent said students were being held in the gym.

Later, a teacher who worked at the school also said there were air conditioning issues.

SAISD officials confirmed the students were moved to areas of the school that did have air conditioning.

At least one parent took to Twitter to voice her concern.

This comes after SAISD confirmed Fox Tech High School and Sam Houston High School were without AC Monday in some parts of those schools. Officials said Monday they were working to get the AC working for Tuesday.

SAISD students returned to school Monday, ahead of other large school districts in the San Antonio area.

