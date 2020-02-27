AUSTIN, Texas — The campus at the University of Texas could soon look different.

The UT Board of Regents on Wednesday approved more than $100 million worth of construction plans at the university.

Some of the money will go toward improving the Blanton Museum of Art, but a large portion will go toward building a new facility.

About $60 million of the budget will be used to build a new practice facility for both the men's and women's basketball teams and the women’s rowing team. The practice facility will be near the new Moody Center that broke ground in 2019. The Moody Center won't open to the public until 2022.

UT President Greg Fenves said during the Feb. 26 meeting that the practice facility will feature basketball courts, office spaces and a room for rowing training.

The upgrades to the Blanton Museum of Art will include a walking path to a nearby garage, stronger connections to the rest of the campus and more shaded areas outside the museum.

The George I. Sanchez building will also be renovated.

