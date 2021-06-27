United Way collecting school supplies for area teachers

The Write Start Project kicked off last week and goes through July 30.

The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is collecting school supplies so teachers and students can kick off the school year ready for success.

The Write Start Project started on June 21 and continues until July 30.

“We know that teachers are the backbone to education here in our community,” said Brandyn Moore-Rodriguez with United Way. “We also know that teachers spent a lot of their own personal dollars each year to fund their classrooms by supporting our students and whatnot. So, we thought it was a unique opportunity to provide a back to school project that supported our teachers as well as our students.”

The collected school supplies will go to teachers in San Antonio ISD and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD.

Moore-Rodriguez said the wish list includes classroom necessities like pens, pencils, and paper, but also items teachers need like dry-erase markers, Clorox wipes, and Ziploc bags.

United Way has six drop-off locations throughout the county.

They also need volunteers to help organize and distribute supplies in August.